50-year-old mowed down by speeding train in Palghar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:57 IST

A 50-year-old resident of Khardi village, Palghar, was mowed down by a speeding train while he was walking on the rail overbridge (RoB) that leads to Vaitarna station, on Thursday morning.

This is the second incident in over a week.

According to the Virar police, the victim Ramesh Mali was on his way to Wadhiv village to attend his relative, Baby Bai Bhoir’s prayer meet.

Earlier, on August 1, 60-year-old Bhoir had fallen in to the creek during a downpour, after she lost her balance on the bridge. Her body was found on August 6.

Around 2,000 villagers from Wadhiv also use the RoB to reach the station as there is no other approach road.

Villagers said walking on the RoB is dangerous, as they risk being run over by speeding trains or falling into the creek. They have demanded a separate station at Wadhiv on the WR route.

The Virar police said Mali was walking on the iron plates and he panicked when speeding express trains were approaching from both sides. “He crossed over to the down side when the speeding Saurashtra Express mowed him down,” said an officer from Virar police station.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

A social activist said the only way to reach Wadhiv is from Saphale station, which is 15-kms from Vaitarna so locals use the bridge, although walking on tracks is an offence.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 23:57 IST