50-year-old Mumbai biker dies after hitting barricade

A 50-year-old man died on Saturday after he crashed his motorcycle into a barricade installed during manhole repair work below King’s Circle railway bridge on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, Mohammed Rafi Vasi Ansari, a resident of Madanpura was riding in front of Gandhi Market on Dr BA Road when he hit the barricade. The Sion police have booked the BMC contractor responsible for installing the barricade near the ongoing repair work. He had not put up any sign board or stationed any traffic warden there to handle commuters, which caused the accident.

“Ansari who was speeding towards south Mumbai could not see the barricade and hit it,” said an officer. Ansari was rushed to Sion Hospital on Friday.

“He regained consciousness and even asked about his bike,” said the official. He was later shifted to Wokhardt Hospital by his family where he succumbed to his injuries. M. Lad, senior inspector, Sion police station confirmed that a case had been registered against the contractor under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

An official said, “We will co-ordinate with BMC and gather details about him. We will arrest the person responsible for conducting the work.”