50-year-old Mumbai man stabs sister multiple times over property row, held

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his younger sister six times with a knife in a fight over the ownership of their mother’s house in Bandra (East).

According to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police, the accused, Karamveer Dumra, lived with his mother Laxmi, 66, and sister Parbi Chavria, 47, in a slum pocket.

Dumra and Chavria always fought over the ownership of their mother’s house, police said.

Both Chavria and Dumra were married but did not live with their respective spouses. Dumra did odd jobs for a living.

Police said that last week, Dumra threatened his mother and sister and said he would “teach them a lesson” if he was not given ownership of the house. He also wanted his sister to return to her husband’s house.

The mother-daughter duo then approached the BKC police station and lodged a non-cognisable complaint — where police can arrest without warrant—against him. However, on Saturday morning around 7am, Dumra stabbed Chavria six times with a knife. The local residents alerted the police and he was nabbed within hours. Chavria was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Dumra was arrested under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 08:58 IST