500-km e-way proposed along Konkan coast

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:07 IST

State government has proposed to construct a 500-km long greenfield expressway along the Konkan coastline, on Saturday. The expressway will connect Nhava Sheva in Raigad district with the border of Maharashtra and Goa.

Eknath Shinde, urban development minister, said, “We have directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to conduct a technical and financial feasibility study of the project. We plan to build it along the coastline so that those travelling will enjoy the natural beauty of the Konkan. This will also help to develop the coastal tourism of the region. It will reduce stress on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway.”

The expressway will start from Chirle village near Nhava Sheva port (Raigad) to Patradevi village that is located on the border of Maharashtra and Goa.

In a media interaction, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “The expressway will be constructed along the coastline of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg district and will help in the development of Konkan. The expressway will directly connect its crop produce such as cashew nut, mango etc, with the international market and create jobs as well,” Thackeray said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said they are yet to finalise the estimate cost of the project.

“We will be raising funds for the project from financial institutions that provide loans on low-interest rates for infrastructure development just like how the previous government had raised loans for Metro,” Pawar said.