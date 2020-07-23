52-year-old accused of sexually abusing minor refused bail

mumbai

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:43 IST

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tueday refused to grant bail to 52-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy since 2018.

According to the case registered with Khar police station, the minor has in his statement said that during Diwali in 2018, the accused had called him to his residence to have chicken, showed him pornographic videos and sexually assaulted him.

The boy said the accused continued to assault him, but he could only disclose this in January this year. It is claimed that the boy was caught showing clips to other girl students in his school by his teacher in January. The matter was taken up with his parents. It was after this that the boy opened up about the sexual abuse by neighbour.

The family then filed a complaint against the neighbour with Khar police station in January.

The accused was arrested on January 16 and has been in jail since.

On July 17, the accused moved the court seeking bail claiming delay in registering the complaint. The accused also pleaded that there is a possibility of him contracting Covid-19 in jail.

Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma opposed the plea on the grounds that the accused is staying alone in the city, hence there is a possibility that he would abscond. The prosecution also expressed concerns that the accused may repeat the offence as he stays in the same neighbourhood as the minor. The prosecution also presented medical report which confirmed that the boy was subjected to sexual assault several times.

The court, after hearing both the sides, rejected the plea observing that it is dangerous to release the accused. It also noted that since December 2018, the victim was subjected to sexual abuse on several occasions and punishment for the offence, if proved, can go up to life imprisonment.

Considering the nature of the offence, the victim’s age, direct evidence showing involvement of the accused in the offence, the court held the accused is not fit to be granted bail.