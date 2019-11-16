55-year-old woman run over by truck, driver arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:01 IST

A 55-year-old woman from Bhiwandi died after she was hit by a dumper on Thursday on old Agra road, towards Wada road, Bhiwandi. The dumper driver, Datta Chandrakant Kale, 55, a resident of Kalher in Bhiwandi, was arrested on Friday and released on bail.

On Thursday, Gangubai Balaji Anchi, who works a domestic help, was walking outside Mahalakshmi hotel at old Agra road in Bhiwandi when the speeding dumper hit her.

“She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. We arrested the driver the next day,”said Vaishali Gulave, police sub-inspector, Nizampura police station.