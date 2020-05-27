e-paper
58-year-old woman dies while waiting for special train token in Vasai

58-year-old woman dies while waiting for special train token in Vasai

The incident occurred at Suncity grounds in Vasai(East) where more than 15,000 people were present to collect their tokens in the scorching heat

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 00:32 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times
A huge crowd of migrants gathers at Suncity grounds in Vasai (East) on Tuesday to collect token passes for Shramik Special trains.
A huge crowd of migrants gathers at Suncity grounds in Vasai (East) on Tuesday to collect token passes for Shramik Special trains.(HT Photo)
         

A 58-year-old woman, Vidothma Surendra Shukla, died on Tuesday afternoon while waiting for her token pass for Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur from Vasai Road station.

The incident occurred at Suncity grounds in Vasai(East) where more than 15,000 people were present to collect their tokens in the scorching heat. The administration were running seven Shramik Special trains to UP, Rajasthan,Odhisha among other states.

Shukla was amongst the crowd with her 30-year-old son at around 5 pm she feeling uneasy due to heat. “Her son then her to sit under a pandal but Shukla felt unconscious and soon started to vomit. The police present at the spot called a private ambulance and rushed her to a hospital when she died en route,” said PI Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police.

According to her son, the victim was a diabetic and had blood pressure and may have skipped her medicines so that she could get a paper token to board one such train to UP. The victim stayed in Nalla Sopara and was a homemaker.

We have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post mortem report said police.

This is the first death recorded in regard to people waiting for a token to board Shramik Express trains.

