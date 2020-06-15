e-paper
6 arrested for smuggling gutka worth ₹4.84 lakh

mumbai Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:45 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested six people for smuggling gutka worth ₹4.84 lakh from Gujarat. A truck and a tempo were seized along with the gutka.

“We had received a tip-off about the smuggling activity. We laid a trap near Rajnagar in Jogeshwari (West) and found the banned substance. We have arrested all the six accused,” Dayanand Bangar, senior police inspector from Oshiwara police station said.

“This truck had come from Gujarat to deliver seven buffaloes and there was a hidden space made of wood on top of the truck in which they had hidden the gutka. We seized gutka worth ₹4.84 lakh,” said another police inspector.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahal Madhia, 24, Arar Madhia,31, Chandrakant Pawar, 52, Zuber Kamani,30, Imtiyaz Madhia, 40, Imran Ravani, 40.

According to the police, accused seem to be professional and they may have delivered consignment on many occasions. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Disease Act and National Disaster Act.

The accused will be produced before a local court on Monday.

