‘60 patients visit Kasturba Hospital for tests everyday’

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:37 IST

Approximately 60 people come to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital daily, asking to be tested for the coronavirus. Since March 10, five people in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and the hospital has admitted 320 patients so far for exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. Kasturba Hospital is the only government-designated test site in the city.

With more cases of Covid-19, caused by the coronavirus, being reported in the country, there are long queues of worried people at the hospital where the wait time has gone up to two to three hours. Hospital staff say around 60 people seek tests for the coronavirus daily.

“Almost 60% of the patients who come for diagnosis are travellers. The remaining patients come with flu symptoms, like fever, running nose, dry cough,” said a hospital staffer. The hospital has created a separate queue for people with queries regarding the coronavirus.

A 25-year-old student, who is pursuing his Masters in Italy and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, waited for almost three hours to get tested.

“My brother just had a baby who is 15 days old. So, my parents didn’t want to take any chances. Even though I had passed the thermal scanner at the airport without any hassle, I decided to do the test for the child’s protection,” he said, adding that he did not have any symptoms and was sent home with medicines.

At present, there is no approved treatment or vaccine specifically for Covid-19, which affects the patient’s lungs and airways. However, its symptoms can be treated.

As test results take at least three hours, people with fever and other symptoms common to different kinds of flu are given paracetamol and medicines to control fever. Those who are not showing symptoms are sent home.

Many have reached out to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with concerns regarding the disease. On Friday, a man tweeted that his sister, who is suffering from a cold and cough, went to Kasturba Hospital but was sent back with prescription medicine and asked to return for follow up after three days. He alleged the hospital didn’t test her for the coronavirus despite her exhibiting symptoms.

The public health department of the BMC said, “Those who have had close contact with confirmed coronavirus cases or those who travelled to coronavirus-affected countries in the past 14 days and show symptoms like fever, cough breathlessness are tested as per the Government of India’s guidelines.”