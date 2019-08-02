60-year-old woman who fell into Vaitarna creek still missing

mumbai

A 60-year-old woman fell into the Vaitarna creek on Thursday, after losing balance while walking on the rail overbridge (RoB) that leads to Vaitarna station. Her body is yet to be found, said Bhaskar Pawar, inspector, Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP), adding the Vasai civic body is still looking for her .

Baby Bai Bhoir, the victim from Wadhiv village in Vaitarna, fell down 40-feet from the RoB into the creek during a downpour. Around 2,000 villagers from Wadhiv also use the RoB to reach the station as there is no other approach road. Villagers said walking on the RoB is dangerous, as they risk being run over by speeding trains or falling into the creek. They have demanded a separate station at Wadhiv on the WR route.

Praful Bhoir, a resident of the village, said, “We’ve been walking on the iron plates installed on the risky Vaitarna bridge to reach the station.” Amit Patil, another resident,said, “The other option is to go to Saphale station, 15km from Vaitarna, to catch a train or bus to Virar or Palghar. There has been no response from WR yet.” A WR official said walking on the tracks is an offence. He refused to comment on the demand for a station at Wadhiv.

