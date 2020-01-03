e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
60-yr-old ‘lawyer’ throws iron flute at judge, arrested

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:19 IST
Charul Shah and Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 60-year-old man was arrested by the Kurar police for impersonating a lawyer and throwing an iron flute at a judge in the Dindoshi sessions court on Thursday. The flute did not reach the judge but hit a woman stenographer on the back.

According to the Kurar police, the accused has been identified as Omkarnath Pandey, a witness in the murder case of his brother, registered at Sakinaka police station. Despite being summoned two to three times, Pandey had not appeared in court. A warrant was issued and he was asked to be present on Thursday.

The accused. dressed as a lawyer, entered the court and said, “Today is the birthday of Lord Krishna,” and threw the iron flute at the judge. The flute missed its target and hit a woman stenographer. The on-duty police constables in the room then caught Pandey.

“An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Babasaheb Salunke, senior inspector, Kurar police station. After the incident, additional principal judge MS Sharma issued a notification making security checks mandatory even for lawyers.

