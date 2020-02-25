62-year-old man found murdered in a chawl in Mulund

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:49 IST

A 62-year-old man was found murdered in his room in a Mulund chawl on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Kailashnath Chaurasiya, a resident of Uttar Bhartiya chawl at Gavanpada in Mulund (East).

Chaurasiya’s body was discovered by his neighbours after a foul stench started to emanate from his room. When they looked inside the house, they found his body with a stab injury to his stomach. A sharp weapon was lying near the body.

Navghar police have registered a case of murder but are yet to arrest anyone. They are questioning Chaurasiya’s neighbours to find clues in the case. “We are also probing if the wound was self-inflicted. There is a single stab injury to the stomach,” said Pushkraj Suryavanshi, senior inspector, Navghar police station.

Chaurasiya’s neighbours told the police that they did not hear any commotion from his room. “The rooms in the chawl are close to each other... Nobody in the vicinity heard any scuffle. His belongings, including his phone, are intact,” Suryavanshi said.

Chaurasiya ran a paan shop in the area and is survived by his wife who lives at his native place. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against an unidentified suspect.