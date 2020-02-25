e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 62-year-old man found murdered in a chawl in Mulund

62-year-old man found murdered in a chawl in Mulund

mumbai Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:49 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old man was found murdered in his room in a Mulund chawl on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Kailashnath Chaurasiya, a resident of Uttar Bhartiya chawl at Gavanpada in Mulund (East).

Chaurasiya’s body was discovered by his neighbours after a foul stench started to emanate from his room. When they looked inside the house, they found his body with a stab injury to his stomach. A sharp weapon was lying near the body.

Navghar police have registered a case of murder but are yet to arrest anyone. They are questioning Chaurasiya’s neighbours to find clues in the case. “We are also probing if the wound was self-inflicted. There is a single stab injury to the stomach,” said Pushkraj Suryavanshi, senior inspector, Navghar police station.

Chaurasiya’s neighbours told the police that they did not hear any commotion from his room. “The rooms in the chawl are close to each other... Nobody in the vicinity heard any scuffle. His belongings, including his phone, are intact,” Suryavanshi said.

Chaurasiya ran a paan shop in the area and is survived by his wife who lives at his native place. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) against an unidentified suspect.

top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News