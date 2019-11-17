e-paper
62K civic school students to visit EsselWorld for education tour

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:58 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Around 62,000 students of Classes 4 and 7 studying in municipal schools will be taken to the EsselWorld, an amusement park, as part of an educational tour.

In a recent circular, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has asked schools to take their students to the park in batches between November 25 and December 31.

“Students will not just get a recreation opportunity but will also get a lot of physical exercise from going to places like these,” said a civic body official.

The circular also lists out the rules to be followed during these tours. “A budgetary allocation of ₹3.50 crore has been allocated for the trips,” read the circular.

Principals, however, said that the civic body should have chosen an educational destination rather than taking students to an amusement park.

“There is nothing educational about it if students go to a resort only for recreation,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of Mumbai Principals Association.

