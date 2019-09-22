65-yr-old slips on WEH due to debris, suffers eye injuries

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:54 IST

A 65-year-old man suffered severe eye injuries after his two-wheeler skidded and fell owing to a heap of loose debris and soil lying on the western express highway (WEH), near Mahim. Passers-by rushed Jayantilal Chauhan, who was travelling from Bandra to Lalbaug, to SL Raheja Hospital.

Mushtaq Ansari, an eyewitness, said the stretch where the mishap took place has no street light. “Multiple accidents occur there. Residents say that owing to an oil spill, someone might have put loose soil there to avoid accidents, but these loose debris are causing more mishaps. Despite several complaints to the Mumbai Metro Region Development Authority, no action has been taken,”he said. Hemant, Chauhan’s son, said, “My father has suffered a serious eye injury and blood loss.”

After the incident, locals tweeted to the authorities. While MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said the spot is under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, MSRDC’s joint managing director Vijay Waghmare said, “MSRDC is responsible for flyovers and the spot is not under us. But we’ll try to work on it. I can’t say anything more now.”

