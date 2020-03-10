7, including bank employee, held for ₹50-crore fraud

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:42 IST

Mumbai The Andheri police arrested seven people including a relationship manager of a private bank’s Bhayandar branch for allegedly forging Andhra Pradesh-based businessman’s fix deposit receipts to take a loan.

The police arrested five accused from Andheri branch of the bank where they went to get the loan with fake receipts of ₹50-crore FD.

Upon interrogation, the five accused — Manishbhai Parmar, 41; Agnel Nadar, 36; Sukhat Kumar Panda, 30; Vijay Jhanke,40 and Gautam Sharma, 35 — informed police about two more accused, relationship manager Dharmesh Kumar alias Pranav Gupta, and Mohammad Salim Aslam Shaikh. The two were arrested on Tuesday.

The police booked them under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of Indian Penal Code .