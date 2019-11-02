e-paper
7-year-old Bhiwandi boy dies of suspected dengue

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:57 IST
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A seven-year-old boy died of suspected dengue in Thane on Thursday. Yuvam Shah lived with his family at Anjurphata in Bhiwandi.

Dr Rimi Tawade, general practitioner and Yuvam’s neighbour, said, “On Wednesday morning, the family got him for a check-up. He had cold and fever but as the fever did not subside despite medications.”

“The next day, pediatricians were not available as it was Diwali. Local hospitals did not have adequate facilities. He was taken to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. On the way, he started bleeding and his condition deteriorated. He passed away on Thursday evening,” said Tawade.

Yuvam’s elder brother was also admitted to Saifee Hospital a few days ago after he tested positive for dengue.

Residents and neighbours said the civic body did not pay heed to complaints. No preventive measures have been taken to curb the disease. On Friday, civic officials carried out fumigation and cleanliness drive in the area.

“We have to verify the reports. It will take a few days to confirm whether it was a dengue death. Although there has been a spike in dengue cases in October due to the untimely rainfall and bad weather, we have not recorded any dengue deaths yet,” said Pravin Ashtikar, commissioner, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC_.

This is the sixth case of suspected dengue deaths in Bhiwandi.

Dinesh Jain, a neighbour of Yuvam, said, “There have been 12 dengue cases in the area. We approached the civic body to complain but they cited election code of conduct and Diwali for not taking measures. There is an open pond, tank and the water from the industrial zone collects here. The stagnant water is a breeding spot for mosquitoes.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:57 IST

