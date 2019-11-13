70 mangrove trees hacked at Panje, confirms forest department

mumbai

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:05 IST

Around 70 mangrove trees have been hacked at Panje, Navi Mumbai, in a violation of environmental laws and Bombay high court (HC) orders.

After a report in Hindustan Times about the destruction of mangroves, the forest department inspected the area on November 10 and confirmed the violation of the court order.

This comes 10 days after the Maharashtra government told the HC that Panje and Karanje areas (holding ponds 1 and 2) fall under coastal zone regulation (CRZ) I, the highest protection under CRZ norms, prohibiting any construction.

Forest officers said they have informed the district administration and City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) to take necessary follow-up action as the area is private land (owned by Cidco) and not a reserved forest in which case the forest department would have jurisdiction.

“Based on the newspaper report in HT, our senior officers directed us to inspect the area where mangroves were allegedly hacked. We have informed the Uran revenue official for further action,” said Shashank Kadam, range forest officer, Uran.

Bhausaheb Andhare, revenue officer (tehsildar), Uran refused to comment.

Cidco said it will approach the police for action against the accused who are yet to be identified. “We will be sending our officers to the local police station near Panje to file a first information report (FIR) under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and arrest anyone responsible for this. As landowners, we will ensure violators are taken to task,” said Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco.

Local residents who had filed the first complaint said Cidco had handed over most of the land to companies to commence construction. “After mangroves have been cut, there are now plans to reclaim the area by cutting off tidewater to the site. Other villagers and I have kept a close watch for any such activities,” said Manish Bhoir, resident of Panje village.

The petitioner in the matter before the Bombay HC, Nandkumar Pawar filed a separate objection letter about the mangrove hacking incident with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. “Even as the matter is sub judice, construction is slowly creeping into Panje wetland. The state has to be alert to ensure this wetland remains protected until the HC passes its order,” said Pawar.

The HC will be hearing the matter on November 18.