700-car parking lot for staff, ministers under Mantralaya

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:33 IST

At a time when Mumbaiites are struggling to find parking facilities, ministers and staff of the state government are all set to get a multi-level, underground car-parking facility below Mantralaya at Nariman Point. The 700-car facility will be exclusive to ministers, state government staff and visitors, officials confirmed.

Currently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed heavy fines on parking on streets if a public parking lot is in the vicinity. It has also restricted parking on five arterial roads.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line, will carry out the work on behalf of the public works department (PWD) of the state government. MMRC is looking for a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the facility, handle the bidding process and carry out design-proof checking. The project is estimated to cost ₹80 crore.

Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, PWD, said, “There are not many parking facilities near Mantralaya, which leads to traffic congestion during sessions. We are looking at a facility for 700 cars based on a preliminary census of the number of cars that enter the premises.”

A spokesperson from MMRC said, “MMRC is executing the work on behalf of PWD and the space will be exclusive for Mantralaya staff and visitors. The facility will have three-four levels.”

Apart from the exclusive car park facility, MMRC is building a subway that will connect Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan and the new administrative building to the upcoming underground Metro station. Work on the 380-metre subway has already begun and is expected to be completed in nine months. The subway is expected to be used by state government employees transiting between the headquarters and Vidhan Bhavan.