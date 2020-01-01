e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
778 fined for drunk driving, 1100 for traffic rules violations in Mumbai on New Years’

The police conducted random checks on 5,338 people in Mumbai from Tuesday late night till 6 am on Wednesday.

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Police gather and arrange barricades to control traffic on the New Year Eve at Marine drive in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Raghul Krishnan/ Hindustan Times)
         

As many as 778 people were fined for drunk driving, while 1,100 were booked for various other traffic rules violations in Mumbai during the New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

The police conducted random checks on 5,338 people in the country’s commercial capital from Tuesday late night till 6 am on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

“During checking, 578 people riding two-wheelers and 200 driving four-wheelers were fined for drunk driving,” the official said.

Last year, 433 people were caught for the offence, he added.

“We also penalised 1,100 motorists for violating traffic rules. Of these, 601 were caught for jumping signals, 258 for riding triple seat and 241 for over-speeding,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey told PTI.

Of the 778 people charged with drunk driving, 58 motorists, including 50 riding two-wheelers, were caught from Dahisar area, 34 bike riders were nabbed from Sahar area and 19 driving cars were apprehended from suburban Vikhroli, another police official said.

