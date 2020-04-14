79% of those who died of Covid-19 had co-morbidities: State data

mumbai

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:49 IST

A total of 79% people who died of Covid-19 had co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, or blood pressure, according to a report by Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs department based on Tuesday morning’s data from the health department.

According to the data, 120 of the 152 who died had co-morbidities, while 32 didn’t have such existing conditions. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had reported on Monday that 87% of Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai were due to co-morbidity and 7-8% had age-related risk factors.

According to data for Mumbai as on April 9, the maximum deaths were recorded in the 61-70 age group (22), followed by 51-60 age group (11), 71-80 age group (8), then 41-50 years (6).

Experts said the main reasons for Covid-19 deaths in patients who don’t have co-morbidities are late diagnosis, low immunity and age-related issues linked to immunity. It also depends on the health of a person’s lungs, said experts.

A city-based senior physician said, “In most cases of deaths without co-morbidities, we have noticed that Covid-19 was diagnosed in advanced stages. Symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar to normal flu symptoms. Patients who died were brought to the hospital just three or four days before the day they died.”

Amit Deshmukh, Maharashtra minister for medical education, said, “The key to beating the infection is early detection of Covid-19. It is important not to ignore early mild symptoms or self-medicate at home with flu and body pain tablets.”