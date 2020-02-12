₹861-crore plan to rebuild bridges

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday proposed to award contracts worth ₹861 crore to various private firms towards the demolition and reconstruction of several bridges and road overbridges (RoBs) in the city.

According to three different proposals, BMC has decided to demolish and reconstruct the GK Gokhale Bridge at Andheri at an estimated cost of ₹103 crore, along with two bridges on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road for ₹45.07 crore. The BMC has also tabled the proposal to construct the extended flyover at Deonar dumping junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road at an estimated cost of ₹713 crore.

The proposals for all the projects will be tabled before the standing committee on Friday for final approval.

In August 2018, a section of the Gokhale bridge collapsed, killing two people. After the incident, the BMC ordered an audit of all the bridges in the city. The audit report found Gokhale bridge unsafe, following which the BMC decided to demolish it. The cost of rebuilding the bridge has escalated by around 18%, from the earlier estimate of ₹87 crore.

The most-costly of the proposals – the construction of the extended flyover from Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover to Mohite Patil Nagar underpass – was earlier approved by the standing committee last year in October 2019 at an estimated cost of ₹632.78 crore. However, with the addition of the construction of new approach roads in the main proposal, the cost has been escalated by ₹81 crore.

A letter of acceptance for the reconstruction of approach roads of the flyover would be issued after the approval of the standing committee and work is likely to begin soon.