Aaditya defends stay on Aarey Metro work

mumbai

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:01 IST

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the “environmental cost of everything” needs to be considered before a decision is taken on the construction of a car shed for the Metro-3 corridor at Aarey Colony.

Speaking at an event organised by a Marathi news channel in Mumbai, Thackeray was responding to a question on allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya that the stay on construction of the car shed was leading to escalation in the cost of the project.

A committee set up by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in December, to look into possible alternative sites for the car shed, concluded in its report in January that the Aarey Colony spot was viable for construction of the depot. It also suggested lifting the stay on construction of the car shed to speed up the Metro project. “The issue about construction of the Metro car shed [at Aarey] needs to be studied before a decision can be made. Without disregarding the cost [escalation] factor, we need to consider what the environment cost of the project can be, when we are doing a good project like the Metro,” Thackeray said.

The minister said the Metro project is being implemented in full speed. “There should not come a time in the future when we recount our successes [in terms of] which are the good public transport system — the Metro, or WiFi hotspots at every station…but [we] have to promise oxygen hotspots to citizens as a deliverable future,” he said.

In October 2019, when 2,000-odd trees at Aarey were being cut down for constructing the car shed following a nod from the high court, the Shiv Sena had backed those protesting the felling of trees. As part of its pre-Maharashtra Assembly election promise, the Sena had assured that Aarey will be declared a forest when the party comes to power.