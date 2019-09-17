AAP attacks CM and Aaditya for ‘using’ Aarey issue

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:09 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused both, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, of using the construction of the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony as an excuse to further commercial interests. AAP warned that the party will start a Chipko-inspired movement if the state attempts to cut 2,646 trees to build the shed.

AAP spokesperson Priti Sharma Menon said, “Fadnavis’s statement that the Aarey land is not under the forest department is a blatant lie. He has appointed a well-known builder Mangal Prabhat Lodha to head the [Mumbai unit of] Bharatiya Janata Party and the ultimate motive is to exploit the Aarey green belt.”

She did not further substantiate her allegations or provide any evidence. Recently, Fadnavis said that Aarey land was owned by the government and not part of the forest.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyaya dismissed the allegations against Fadnavis. “AAP has a record of levelling false allegations and then withdrawing them. Our government has taken into account the welfare of the common man as well as addressed environmental concerns,” he said.

With regards to Thackeray, Menon accused him of double speak. “First, the BMC tree authority gives permission to cut 2,646 trees and then two days later, Aaditya opposes the move. How come he does not ask the state environment ministry, which is under the [Shiv] Sena, to not to allow the MMRCL to cut the trees?” she said.

Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande condemned AAP for attacking Thackeray. “The Sena has been opposing this tree cutting from day one and we have gone to court against the move,” said Kayande.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:09 IST