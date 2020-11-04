Abetment to suicide case: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami arrested

mumbai

Nov 04, 2020

Alibag police arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning from his residence at Lower Parel in connection with the suicide case of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Goswami is being taken to Alibag and will be produced before a local court later in the day. Inspector general of police (Konkan range) Sanjay Mohite confirmed that Goswami has been arrested by Raigad police. He refused to divulge more details.

Interior designer Naik and his mother were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibag Taluka around 8.30am in May, 2018. While Naik was found dead on the first floor of his residence, his mother’s body was found on the ground floor. Naik’s wife Akshata registered a case. A suicide note was found in which the deceased alleged that he and his mother were forced to end their lives because he was not paid his dues amounting to Rs5.40 crore by Goswami and two others, identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, owners of two different firms.

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh investigation after Naik’s daughter Adnya approached him alleging that the Alibag police had not investigated the case properly. Earlier, the local police had closed the case, saying that there wasn’t enough evidence against the people booked in the case.

As per the complaint, Arnab Goswami of ARG Outlier of Republic TV had not allegedly paid dues of Rs83 lakh for the Bombay Dyeing Studio project. It was also alleged in the complaint that Feroz Shaikh of IcastX /Skimedia had not paid Rs4 crore for his project in Andheri and Nitesh Sarda, owner of Smart work, had allegedly not paid Rs55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner.

Republic TV has earlier denied the allegation and maintained that the company had cleared all payments due to Concord Designs.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant termed Goswami’s arrest a tribute to late Anway Naik. “Anway Naik and his mother were compelled to commit suicide after Arnab’s channel failed to pay his dues worth Rs80 lakh. The Fadnavis government failed to investigate the case and do justice to the family. There was a lot of political pressure on then Fadnavis government to hush up the case for obvious reasons. The Modi government was protecting Arnab just because his channel was taking their agenda forward. Instead of condemning the action against the culprit, the BJP should feel ashamed for their failure to accord justice to Naik family. We welcome the action taken by the MVA government,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called the arrest an attempt of suppressing an anti-government voice. “Emergency came to an end in 1977 but the tendency of imposing it still persists. After Shiv Sena, which stood by the Emergency and Congress, the party which imposed it joined hands in the state, the tendency has surfaced. Such attempts of suppressing the voice against government is detrimental to democracy. Country has always stood against such attempts,” Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.