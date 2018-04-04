Abu Salem writes to Portugal ambassador, again claims violation of extradition treaty

After moving the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to cancel his extradition to India and transfer him back to Portugal, underworld gangster Abu Salem has written to the Portugal ambassador to India, stating that his conviction in the 1993 blasts case is yet another breach of the extradition treaty.

He has requested the Portugal ambassador to help him forward his petition to the Supreme Court of the European country. The three-page letter stated that he has been in prison for the past 15 years. The violation of extradition treaty by the Indian government has been observed by the high court of Lisbon, and its supreme court and constitutional court, according to the letter.

The constitution court of Lisbon, in its order dated July 5, 2012, observed that “the criminal court of India is not empowered to judge offences mentioned in the extradition order”.

Salem had first approached the ECHR in June last year, claiming the trial conducted in the 1993 blasts case was a violation of his extradition order.

Salem had raised questions on the verdict of the TADA court, which held him guilty on June 16, 2017 and September 7, 2017. He was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment.

Earlier in a four-page letter written to the ECHR, Salem claimed the Portugal government had authorised India to prosecute him only in nine cases.

Citing an example of his conviction in the 1993 blasts case, where he has been found guilty for transportation of arms and ammunitions along with other charges, Salem claimed the additional charges imposed later were not withdrawn.

“The additional charges have not been withdrawn by the Indian authority because even if some charges were ‘officially withdrawn, some other additional and major charges were added or not withdrawn. For example, how can the applicant have been held guilty for the charge of transportation of arms and ammunitions, while the charge of possession of arms and ammunitions have been withdrawn?” Salem had claimed in his letter.

Salem has now pleaded that Portugal take action against India as the latter failed to respect its commitment.