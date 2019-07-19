Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai cops for posting videos promoting enmity

Actor Ajaz Khan, 39, was arrested by the Mumbai cyber police on Thursday evening for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities by sharing provocative videos on social media.

Joint commissioner of police, crime, Santosh Rastogi, confirmed the arrest.

Mumbai Cyber police officers said the complainant, whose identity they refused to reveal, filed a police complaint on Wednesday after noticing that Khan had uploaded some provocative videos from his official social media account a few days ago.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against Khan under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 Information Technology (IT) Act. Khan will be produced before a magistrate court on Friday.

Last week, the Mumbai cyber police had booked three people for promoting enmity by uploading provocative videos. The accused in the case are wanted.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 00:53 IST