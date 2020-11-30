e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019, but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gopal Shetty

mumbai Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

After an abrupt end to her political journey started with the Congress, actor Urmila Matondkar, 46, is set to begin her second innings in politics with the Shiv Sena.

A senior party leader said that Matondkar will formally join the Sena this week in the presence of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya. The party, according to insiders, has already nominated Matondkar for one of the 12 governor-nominated seats in the state legislative Council.

Also read: ‘Which girl from a cultured house would use such language’: Urmila Matondkar slams Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Jaya Bachchan

Matondkar had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket in 2019, but lost against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gopal Shetty. She later quit the party in September 2019, stating her efforts to work for the betterment of the party did not find support and also blamed petty in-house politics.

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level. Party insiders said Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on various issues.

top news
Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Final station: Pulp fiction on its last legs, say sellers
Final station: Pulp fiction on its last legs, say sellers
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In