Additional RTE round to begin today

With over 46% seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act lying vacant in the city, the state education department will conduct an additional admission round from Monday.

Under the RTE Act, certain category of aided private schools is mandated to reserve 25% of seats at the entry level — kindergarten or Class 10 — for children from economically-weak families. The government reimburses the fees of these students.

While the department will draw a fresh lottery for admissions today, students who get allotments in the round can confirm their seats by September 21.

“Parents whose profiles are registered in the earlier rounds will get allocation messages on their registered mobile numbers. Those who are allotted schools can confirm their seats between September 11 and 21,” read an official circular issued by the education department.

This year, over 39,000 seats lie vacant across the state of which 4,000 are in city schools. A total of 7,491 seats were up for grabs across 356 schools in Mumbai. Over 11,000 had applied for the seats but only 3,408 students had confirmed their admissions. State education minister Ashish Shelar had tweeted on September 3 that the deadline would be extended to ensure more students benefit from the quota.

