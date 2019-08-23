‘Administration didn’t act on debris dumping plaint at Wadala wetland’

mumbai

The district administration refused to act on a complaint against wetland destruction at a site in Wadala, a member of the Bombay high court (HC)-appointed wetland panel alleged on Tuesday. He claimed he was witness to an excavator machine dumping debris at the spot. The site is located 500m from Bhakti Park Mono rail station.

On Wednesday, panel member Stalin D filed a complaint with different departments after witnessing the incident. In the complaint, he claimed that he “failed to stop the destruction despite risking personal safety but the district authorities didn’t respond”. “The accused was detained by the Wadala police but a case was not filed, as the district administration members refused to come to the location,” he said.

In such cases, the district administration directs the police to file an FIR under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Stalin said, “The entire incident reeks of wilful violation of HC orders by the state.” Following Tuesday’s incident, the salt department confirmed no permissions were issued to reclaim the wetland. The collector’s office refused to comment.

