Admission to Mumbai’s JBIMS masters course dependent on outcome of students’ grievance in HC

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:20 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to clear its stand on the objections raised by around 191 students who were not shortlisted for admissions to the Masters in Human Resource Development course. The students claimed that though they had raised a grievance with the institute about being unable to appear for the aptitude test due to technical glitches, the institute came out with a merit list.

The petition by the students has sought constitution of a committee to look into the conduct of the institute, to quash the list of shortlisted candidates and to reconduct the online aptitude test.

A division bench of justices KK Tated and GS Kulkarni, while hearing the petition of 12 students, was informed by advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Amritpal Singh Khalsa that the institute had held the first round of admission in the form of entrance test on July 27 through the online mode. Around 610 students were to participate, however, due to technical glitches around 192 students were unable to do so. Hence, they raised a grievance with the institute on the same day.

The advocates further submitted that despite the pendency of the grievances, on August 4 the institute came out with a notice stating that students who qualified in the entrance test stood qualified in the personal interview and statement of purpose round as well. As their grievances were pending, the students decided to approach the HC and filed a petition.

On its part, the institute through an affidavit denied the allegations of technical glitches made by the aggrieved students and said that the entire process was based on software which did not allow students to minimise the exam window. The affidavit stated that if the students minimised the window, the software closed the exam window, and the same was considered as a final submission by the student.

The affidavit by the director of the institute Dr Kavita Laghate further stated that the allegation about the criteria of only 200 eligible students being shortlisted being violated, was also unfounded as the institute had included an additional 32 students as they had also got the requisite 45% and 50% cut off marks.

After hearing the submissions, the court wanted to know how over 190 complaints about exams and admission process could be made in a day in an institute of repute. The court said that in light of the demand by the aggrieved students for the constitution of a committee to look into the conduct of the exams and re-conduction of the entrance exam procedure, it wanted a clarification from the institute on the issue. The court further added that the merit list announced by the institute would be subject to the outcome of the petition and posted hearing to November 26.