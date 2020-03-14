AEC gets custody of Ejaz Lakdawala for two more days

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:52 IST

Mumbai Police on Saturday revealed that so far 81 victims have come forward against Ejaz Lakdawala since his arrest. The anti-extortion cell has obtained custody of Lakdawala for two more days to confront him with one of the victims he had demanded money from.

Ejaz and his cousin Nadeem Lakdawala were brought before the special MCOCA court on Saturday where public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves sought their custody for two more days till Tuesday. The two are arrested in an extortion case registered by Bandra-based builder.

While seeking custody, Gonsalves argued that since the arrest of Ejaz, around 81 victims have come forward who were threatened by the gangster for protection money. “We are recording the statements of all the victims, whereby one of the victims is expected to reach the city by Monday. We need to confront the accused with the statement. For that we need two more days,” Gonsalves argued.

The prosecution also told the court that they are now in a process of making consolidated cases against the gangster rather than booking him under all the 81 cases. The agency may club the cases into six to seven cases and other victims would be treated as key witnesses against the gangster.

The court accepted the plea and has extended their custody for two more days till Tuesday.