After 3 days, Ola drivers call off strike in Mumbai; Uber yet to follow

In a partial relief to commuters, drivers of Ola, an app-based taxi aggregator, called off their three-day strike on Wednesday, while Uber drivers will continue to protest.

Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), called off the strike after an assurance from the Ola management.

The strike, which started on Sunday night, was called off after hours-long meeting between Ola executives and MNVS leaders in the presence of police officers in Andheri. MNVS leader Sanjay Naik said Ola has accepted their demands of reinstating the blacklisted drivers in phases.

Naik said Ola promised to take steps to improve monthly earning of drivers. It also agreed to remove bouncers at Ola office and depute coordinators with drivers. “Ola has agreed to provide agreements in Marathi language and stickers for cabs,” added Naik.

According MNVS, the strike of Uber drivers will continue till the firm accepts their demands. “Uber management agreed to a meeting after the intervention by Chirag Nagar police station on March 22. Hence, offline agitation of Uber drivers will continue,” said an MNVS worker.

The drivers were demanding an assured income of Rs1.25 lakh per month and stopping the use of company-owned cabs, among other demands. This was their third strike since January 2017 over the same demands. Citizens, however, bore the brunt of the strike. Disruption of railway traffic added to commuters’ woes.

Commuters faced difficulties as fewer cabs were plying. According to drivers, most of them preferred to stay off the road because of vandalism fears.