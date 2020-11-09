e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / After a month, three tremors rock Dahanu near Mumbai

After a month, three tremors rock Dahanu near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:56 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

After nearly a month, three mild tremors, with two measuring 3.4 and the third at 3.1 on the Richter scale, were reported in Dahanu on Monday. Dundhalwadi was the epicentre of the tremor. No casualties were reported, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of disaster response team, Palghar.

A revenue department team will survey the tremor-hit areas on Tuesday, said Rahul Sarang, Dahanu tehsildar. The tremor was also recorded by the National Centre for Seismology, Noida.

Previously, a tremor measuring 3.5 on Richter scale was reported on October 6 in Dahanu.

Earlier, on September 22, three tremors were recorded within a span of three hours. The first earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt at 2.50am, the second was felt at 4.12am and measured 2.1 on the Richter scale and the third quake of magnitude 2 was recorded at 5.49am.

In September, Palghar district officials had visited villages and conducted awareness programmes to alleviate fears among tribal villagers who have been sleeping in the open in view of the frequent tremors. The government has provided tents set up in big open spaces in Dahanu and Talasari villages for the locals to take refuge in during the tremors. Mock drills are also to be carried out in these villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts in case of such natural incidents.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, leading to fear in the minds of locals.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In