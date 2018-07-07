After Andheri bridge collapse, BMC to rebuild 6 Raj-era bridges across Mumbai

Following the collapse of the pedestrian pathway of the Andheri road overbridge (ROB) on Tuesday, six bridges in the city constructed during the British era are due to be reconstructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon.

The bridges, identified by the western railway (WR) for reconstruction, are the ones at Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Elphinstone, Lower Parel and Dadar stations.

While the work had already been sanctioned by the civic body and has been pending for a long time, it has now been put on priority in the aftermath of the incident at Andheri.

“The bridges are old and strong but there are issues with its girders. Earlier it was decided that the girders would be replaced. However, now the reconstruction of the entire bridge will be undertaken. The work on the bridges will be taken on top priority,” said a senior WR official.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting chaired by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta at the civic body headquarters on Thursday. Twelve teams have been formed by the civic body, railways, and IIT to inspect 445 structures, including ROBs, foot overbridges (FOBs), and pipelines passing over the railway tracks.

A statement released by BMC after the meeting said the bridges that will be inspected on priority are Tilak Bridge in Dadar and Elphinstone Bridge. The report prepared after inspection will be submitted in four months.

Additionally, a monthly coordination meeting will be held to be attended between the Railways and BMC. The meeting will be attended by WR , central railway (CR), and BMC engineering officials .

Meanwhile, CR has also identified the Carnac Bunder bridge, Byculla bridge, Currey Road bridge, Sion ROB, Raey Road ROB and Chunabhatti bridge, all constructed during the British era, to be inspected. A decision on their repair or reconstruction will be taken after the inspection, said a CR official.