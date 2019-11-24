After Andheri party, 26-yr-old molests woman in cab, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:51 IST

A 26-year-old man from Lokhandwala was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a chartered accountant student, 26, who he met at a party on November 9 in Andheri.

The woman filed a complaint with Amboli police on Saturday after which the accused was arrested.

According to Amboli police, the woman was invited to a party at a bar on Veera Desai Road on November 9 and she attended the event with a woman friend.

At the party, she was introduced to the accused. After the party ended around 1.30am, she decided to return home with her friend but as her phone was not working, the accused offered to book them a private cab.

When the cab arrived, he sat in the front seat and offered to drop them home.

The complainant thanked him but allegedly stressed that they did not want him to come with them in the cab. However, the accused ignored their request and went along.

The friend of the complainant fell asleep during the ride, after which the accused moved onto the back seat and allegedly started forcibly kissing the complainant.

The complainant pushed him but he kept forcing himself on her.

The woman stopped the cab and took a rickshaw home. The woman told police that weeks after the incident, she was unable to get over the trauma.

On Saturday she filed a complaint and a first information report (FIR) was lodged under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused has been arrested. He was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody,” said Deepak Kajave, senior inspector, Amboli police station.