‘After Delhi riots, even Yamraj would resign’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:58 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has criticised the Centre over the violence that erupted in the national capital. Raut, indirectly seeking the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah said, even Yamraj, the God of death, would resign from his post after the “inhumane dance of death”. In his weekly column, Raut said that politics today lacks humanity.

“From lack of humanity arises cruel religious hysteria, and from that hysteria is born the newfound nationalism. That nationalism is killing the countrymen,” Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokhthok, in Saamana on Sunday. He added, “The Delhi riots were heart-wrenching. Seeing the inhuman dance of death, Yamraj will also resign from his post. Innocent children of Hindus and Muslims have become orphans.”

The Sena through its editorial has criticised Shah and questioned his absence, while the violence raged in northeast Delhi. Earlier, Saamana, a Shiv Sena mouthpiece that is edited by Raut, had also compared Delhi violence to a horror film depicting 1984 Sikh riots. Raut said, “The world is on the brink of destruction due to the fight over Hindutva, Atheism, Hindu-Muslim, Christian-Muslim. People are dying in communal riots. The government too shuts its door at the time of such dire need.”

The senior Sena leader said, “A photo of a boy standing in front of his dad’s dead body was viral on social media. Who were those who took the lives of over 50 people (in reality, it must be over 100) in the violence and injured over 500 people? If people, even after looking at images of children who lost their family members, still believe in Hindu-Muslim, it is the death of humanity,” he wrote.

The Sena leader said the government could not save Muddasar Khan’s son, neither could it save the son of 32-year-old Ahmednagar farmer Malhari Batule, who committed suicide due to inability to repay a loan, from being orphaned. He said that the death toll in riots, drought and floods are announced, but never the number of children who are orphaned, or the people who have lost everything. He said that such figures must be announced.