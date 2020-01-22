After goof-ups, MU to conduct workshop on setting papers

mumbai

After two instances of repetition of question papers in the last semester, the University of Mumbai (MU) is now conducting workshops for teachers to prevent such goof-ups in the future.

The workshops are planned to train the teachers how to set question papers. They will be made aware of consequences of their actions too, said senior MU officials.

“We had conducted one such workshop in November 2019, just before teachers submitted their question paper sets. This time around, we will be conducting a series of such workshops to make it clear that strict action will be taken against teachers who flout rules,” said Vinod Patil, controller of examination at MU. He added that the first of these sessions will be held in February before teachers set question papers for repeater examinations.

A group of two or more senior teachers, along with the chairperson of the subject committee, is given the responsibility to submit three different sets of question papers for a subject. On the day of the exam, a senior official will pick one of the three sets.

In November 2019, the third-semester mechanical engineering students were stunned to find their material technology paper identical to the preliminary examination paper of a university-affiliated college. Later, Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) students, who appeared for their statistics and probability paper on December 11, last year, highlighted that their question paper was similar to the one of May 2018’s.

MU had suspended the exam committee chairman of the subject and both paper setters of the MCA paper were sacked. “Setting up a question paper that is 100% identical, is unacceptable. The punishment meted on teachers in these two cases should act as a deterrent,” said an official from the Board of Examination and Evaluation, MU.