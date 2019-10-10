e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

After HC order, 1,000 Mahul locals seek alternative homes

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:16 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Three weeks after the Bombay HC ordered the civic body and state to provide relief to project affected persons (PAPs) of Mahul, around 1,000 residents marched to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday to submit an application asking for alternative accommodation. A copy of the applications was also submitted to Mantralaya.

The HC had, on September 23, ordered the state government and the BMC to either give an alternate accommodation to Mahul residents or pay them ₹15,000 as rent and ₹45,000 as security deposit within 12 weeks.

As per the HC directive, the residents were asked to submit an application for an alternate residence to the civic body and the urban development department, and the authorities were expected to address the concern within 12 weeks of the order.

“If these people are not provided with rent or alternate accommodation within 12 weeks of the order, then it is contempt of court. Also, the BMC plans to approach the SC against the HC order, so we want to complete the application procedure before that,” said Bilal Khan of NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan. Khan added that 4,500 more families would submit their application on Monday.

Around 5,500 people were shifted to Mahul — one of Mumbai’s most polluted areas — in 2017, after the BMC demolished more than 16,000 homes and encroachments along the Tansa pipeline, considering the risk to both the people and the water supply network.

“We are staying on streets of Vidyavihar since the last 349 days, and despite repeated orders from the judiciary, the authorities are not acting on it. But, when it comes to orders pertaining to Aarey, they would execute it instantly,” said Anita Dhole Patil, housewife.

Sangeeta Pawar, who does tailoring work at her residence, said for the past few months she and children have been living an alternate location and that puts a strain on their budget.

“I live with my two children, and one cannot really stay at Mahul because it is filthy and one is expected to live in inhumane condition. My husband is no longer there, how much can we manage? Despite that our relatives help us with some funds,” said Pawar.

Reports by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), have stated that some of the Mahul tenements, which are located next to industrial installations, are unfit for human settlement.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:16 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Jammu and Kashmir off the table as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi all set for summit
Oct 10, 2019 00:30 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 01:02 IST
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
For mayors, Centre on no to Kejriwal’s Denmark visit. Misleading, says AAP
Oct 09, 2019 22:49 IST
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Dearness allowance increased in early Diwali gift for government employees
Oct 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 20:47 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News