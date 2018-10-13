Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 13, 2018-Saturday
After price cuts, diesel and petrol prices in Maharashtra rise again

In Mumbai, petrol price was at ₹88.12 a litre and diesel at ₹78.88 a litre.

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2018 23:58 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Hindustan Times
The highest diesel price in the state was recorded in Amravati(HT Photo)

Less than 10 days after the Central and state governments slashed fuel prices, diesel once again soared over the ₹-80 mark while petrol prices almost touched the ₹-90 mark in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The highest diesel price in the state was recorded in Amravati, Vidarbha at ₹80.11 a litre. This was caused by a hike of 21-paise a litre from the earlier rate of ₹79.80 a litre, on Friday. The highest petrol price was recorded in Parbhani, Marathwada at ₹89.87 a litre, after a hike of 18-paise a litre from ₹89.69 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price was at ₹88.12 a litre and diesel at ₹78.88 a litre.

Before the Centre slashed fuel prices by ₹5 a litre earlier this month, the prices of diesel in Amravati and petrol in Parbhani were at ₹81 a litre and ₹93 a litre, respectively.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 23:56 IST

