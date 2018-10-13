After price cuts, diesel and petrol prices in Maharashtra rise again

Less than 10 days after the Central and state governments slashed fuel prices, diesel once again soared over the ₹-80 mark while petrol prices almost touched the ₹-90 mark in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The highest diesel price in the state was recorded in Amravati, Vidarbha at ₹80.11 a litre. This was caused by a hike of 21-paise a litre from the earlier rate of ₹79.80 a litre, on Friday. The highest petrol price was recorded in Parbhani, Marathwada at ₹89.87 a litre, after a hike of 18-paise a litre from ₹89.69 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price was at ₹88.12 a litre and diesel at ₹78.88 a litre.

Before the Centre slashed fuel prices by ₹5 a litre earlier this month, the prices of diesel in Amravati and petrol in Parbhani were at ₹81 a litre and ₹93 a litre, respectively.

