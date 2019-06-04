After Twitter row, state transfers IAS officer to water supply department

After a controversy erupted over civic joint commissioner Nidhi Chaudhari’s allegedly derogatory tweet about Mahatma Gandhi, the state government on Monday transferred her to the water supply and sanitation department in Mantralaya, where she will serve as deputy secretary. She has also been served a show cause notice.

“The tweet has been taken seriously by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Any IAS officer is not expected to speak up outside the gamut of his [or her] own department without prior permission from the government. She has been transferred to the water supply department,” said Girish Mahajan, water resources department minister.

Chaudhari had said her tweet was a satirical reaction to the glorification of Nathuram Godse.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:43 IST