Ahead of Maharashtra polls, CM Devendra Fadnavis plans to ride on Metro work progress

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will unveil the first two stations that will soon be ready on the upcoming Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) corridors in the city, before the code of conduct is imposed in September.

Currently, six Metro corridors are under construction in the city, including the fully-underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Seepz). HT had reported last week that the IC Colony station (Metro-2A) and Bandongri (Metro-7) will be the first ones to be ready. With no possibility of a trial run, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the projects, will also unveil a mock train at the stations. The train will be without wheels, but showcase the interiors, an official said.

“The government wanted to hold a trial run, but that is not possible. After what happened in Nagpur, the chief minister said we will showcase the work that has been completed,” a senior official said, on the condition of anonymity.

In Nagpur, the Airport-Khapri Metro’s trial runs were done in early 2018. However, the operations started only in 2019. The commercial operations of the entire line are expected to begin in another six months.

In Mumbai, the first set of trains for the two Metro lines are expected to arrive only by mid-2020, after which the trial runs (for 2A and 7) are expected to begin.

In his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Fadnavis kept emphasising on the infrastructure upgrade in the city. He also took digs at the previous government for failing to start these projects in time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the earlier Congress-NCP regime for completing only one Metro line in the city in 11 years – Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar).

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 01:02 IST