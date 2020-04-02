e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / AI crew who operated international flight tests positive for Covid-19

AI crew who operated international flight tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
A member of the Air India cabin crew, who recently operated an evacuation flights, has tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, the staff member, who had operated the Newark- Mumbai flight on March 20, is a resident of Vasai-Virar and has been admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. The national carrier has operated special flights to China, Germany, Iran, Israel and is expected to operate flights to the US, UK and Canada.

