Air India Express flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport in heavy rain

Passengers are safe after an Air India Express flight overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport in heavy rains on Tuesday.

Flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai was landing on alternate runway 14 at around 2.50pm when it stopped 10 feet beyond the runway’s end on the paved stopway, said a statement from the airline.

“The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain, the aircraft could stop only at the stopway,” the airline said.

No damage to the aircraft or airport property was reported and none of the passengers suffer any injury as the aircraft taxied on its own power to the parking bay, it added.

According to a Mumbai Airport official, the secondary runway 14 was being used for operations due to the maintenance work at the main runway 27.

Last September, a SpiceJet aircraft carrying 183 passengers overshot the runway during landing and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains.