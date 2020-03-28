e-paper
Air India operates special medical cargo flight

mumbai Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:36 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, national carrier Air India operated 14 special medical cargo flights on Saturday. Airline sources said cargo flights carried medicines and medical equipment.

In an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease), flight operations of all the commercial international and domestic passenger sectors have been suspended until April 14. The aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has, however, allowed special flights and offshore helicopters to continue their operations.

Aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the work by Air India and Alliance Air and tweeted, “Our airlines are playing a key role in these efforts. ATRs of Alliance Air have been kept on standby at major airports. @airindiain aircraft are also available on charter at concessional rates. These are being used extensively to move ICMR items to North Eastern & other States. The first flight on Friday morning has already delivered 1.4 tonnes of ICMR kits from Delhi to Aizwal, Kolkata & Hyderabad while another such movement of ICMR kits is in progress from Mumbai to Pune, Bengaluru & Thiruvananthapuram (sic).”

