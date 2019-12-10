e-paper
Ajit-Fadnavis chat at wedding gets wary political reception

Ajit Pawar says they spoke about the weather; former CM silent on speculation

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:27 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
The bonhomie between former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar at the wedding of NCP supporter independent MLA Sanjay Mama Shinde’s son in Solapur on Sunday has become a talking point in the political circles.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the two leaders, who made a failed bid to form a government together on November 23, are seen sitting next to each other and chatting for most of the time.

Ajit Pawar, however, told the media on Monday that they just exchanged pleasantries.

“I had gone for a wedding where Fadnavis was also invited. We happened to be seated next to each other so we chatted about the weather,” Ajit Pawar told the media, in Baramati on Monday.

He also said party workers want him to become the deputy chief minister. “The decision has to be taken by the NCP chief,” he said.

Fadnavis has not spoken about the incident yet.

The development has raised eyebrows in the backdrop of Fadnavis’s recent claim in the state Assembly that he will return as the chief minister.

Going against the party leadership, Ajit, with a splinter group of NCP MLAs, had extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a government on November 23. While Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister, Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister. However, most of the MLAs who had allegedly supported Ajit’s rebellion returned to the party, forcing him and Fadnavis to resign on November 26.

Fadnavis has already claimed that Ajit approached him to form a coalition government and also said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was aware of the move.

Ajit has so far maintained silence on the episode, maintaining he will react at an appropriate time.

