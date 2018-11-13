Akshara Haasan files case over leaked private pictures

The Versova police on Sunday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly leaking the private pictures of actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Akshara Haasan, on the internet.

On November 7, the actress in a statement on Twitter, said, “Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the internet. Who did this, or why, is not known to me yet. But what I do know is it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment (sic). I have reached out to Mumbai Police and the cyber cell to seek their help in tracking the person/s responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon (sic).”

After the tweet, Mumbai Police took cognisance of the matter and a case was registered at Versova police station. Sources said the police would try to find the source by tracking the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the leaks. “We have begun investigation based on technical assistance,” said an officer.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 00:47 IST