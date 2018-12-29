All eyes on NYE: 50,000 cops in Mumbai set to keep celebrations safe

There will be approximately 50,000 policemen, including the state reserve police force (SRPF) and riot control police, patrolling city streets from December 31 and January 1.

Mumbai Police will pay special attention to ensure the safety of women, prevent drunk driving and keep beaches and crowded areas safe during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Music permits allowing speakers till midnight on December 31 have been issued and the excise department has given permission to serve alcohol in hotels till 5am on January 1.

“Our main focus is on beaches, the parking lots at five-star hotels, pubs and places where revellers will gather in large numbers. Several specialised teams and policemen in plain clothes, including women’s safety squads, will keep an eye on every place,” said Mumbai Police’s public relations officer (PRO) and deputy commissioner of police, Manjunath Singhe.

There is no specific terror threat, said police officials, but anti-sabotage measures are in place, and quick response teams (QRT) will be stationed strategically for immediate response in case of emergencies.

Weekly days-off and holidays for all ranks of police personnel have been cancelled since they will all will be on bandobast duty from the evening of December 31 to the morning of January 1, said a senior official on condition of anonymity. More than 10 companies of the SRPF will help the city police set up extra check posts during this period. Members of the SRPF and riot control police will be posted on roads, railway stations and at popular New Year’s Eve spots. Action will be taken against drunk driving, harassment of women and there will also be a focus on bikers riding without helmets. The police will set up check points at busy junctions, barricade highways and nakabandi on the major western and eastern highways to monitor motorists, said another official.

“We will verify records of people who have come from outside and are staying in hotels or guest houses. The Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) and police personnel of every police station will keep an eye on suspicious movements and people in their areas,” said an official. Every police station has been asked to check on people who have come to the city from elsewhere, especially from abroad, and are staying in hotels or have rented flats, added an official.

