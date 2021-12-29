e-paper
All Mumbai schools to remain closed till January 15: BMC

Mumbai’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 292,008 after 537 news cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the government.

mumbai Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Schools will remain closed till January 15, 2021, in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.
Schools will remain closed till January 15, 2021, in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. ( Hemant Padalkar/HT Photo)
         

All schools in Maharashtra’s Mumbai will remain closed till January 15, 2021, news agency ANI reported citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city.

The civic body had in November decided to keep all schools in Mumbai closed till December 31. The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from November 23.

“Considering BMC is Mumbai’s local body, we have taken the decision to keep the schools shut. We have also studied the pattern of Covid-19 spread in other parts of the country after schools were reopened, and hence have decided to keep them shut till December 31,” a BMC official had said in November.

Mumbai’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 292,008 after 537 news cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the government. The city has seen 11,094 deaths related to Covid-19. Maharashtra has 1,925,066 Covid-19 cases and 49,373 related deaths so far.

A rise in the cases of Covid-19 has been seen after schools were reopened in several parts of the country. For example, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a similar trend after reopening its schools.

