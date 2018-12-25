Alok Nath is hiding like a rabbit in a hole, Nanda’s lawyer tells sessions court in Mumbai

The counsel for TV writer Vinta Nanda, who has accused Alok Nath of rape, on Monday objected to the pre-arrest bail plea of the actor in the sessions court, saying he was hiding like “a rabbit in a hole”. During the previous hearing on Thursday, the actor’s lawyer had termed Nanda “Alice in Wonderland” and the allegations “a figment of her imagination”. The arguments will continue on Wednesday.

Calling him a “sanskari babu”, Nanda’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia said, “He [Alok Nath] is sending his wife to court, while he is hiding. Why is he so afraid? Why is he absconding if he is not guilty? He ruined her reputation, her body, her soul. In India, they shame women to suppress the truth which is why they don’t speak out. No one is speaking about his past, the only point is – did he or did he not rape her?”

Kapadia said Nanda was “forced” to file a criminal complaint, as she was threatened with defamation suits.

Public prosecutor KY Salunkhe said, “The information in the FIR is not barred by limitation. No one can put a finger to how a person reacts to trauma. She had mentioned the incident to her friends and her personal trainer the next morning. This means there is no delay. She even mentioned it to a reporter in 2004-2005. But her friends dissuaded her from pursuing the matter owing to his stature.”

Salunkhe appealed to the court to reject the anticipatory bail plea.

Judge S Oza allowed Nanda’s counsel to submit their written arguments. The court will decide on Alok Nath’s plea for pre-arrest bail on Wednesday

