e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Amid slowdown, five Cidco plots sold for ₹203 crore

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:25 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Thursday auctioned five plots at Vashi and Airoli for ₹203 crore, even as the real estate sector continues to experience a massive slowdown. The Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI), an association of builders, however, described it as a “costly, impractical deal”.

In an e-auction on Thursday, Cidco auctioned two 3,850-square metres (sqm) commercial plots in Vashi at ₹48.12 crore each. In Airoli, a 1,560-sqm plot and another 1,800sqm plot fetched ₹41.80 crore and ₹40.50 crore respectively. A 1,970-sqm plot, which was residential, was sold at ₹24.62 crore. Though the auction is over, Cidco is expected to officially announce the results on Friday. A Cidco official said it was a good deal for the corporation. “We really made money in this depressed market,” said the official.

MHCI, however, called the deal “exorbitant” and “impractical”. “There is a huge stock of unsold inventory already available and a lot of housing stock will soon be available once the redevelopment process starts again. There is no way the projects [on the plots of land sold on Thursday] will be viable by purchasing land at such an exorbitant cost,” said Manohar Shroff, vice-president of MCHI.

Chander Lakhani, chief executive officer, Ion Infra, held a similar view. “The whole auction is based on speculation and is not good for the realty market,” said Lakhani.

The city of Navi Mumbai, created to decongest Mumbai, has excellent connectivity and infrastructure. For years, builders, supported by investors, have purchased land at exorbitant prices, resulting in a speculative realty market. However, the current slowdown, as well as the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) stringent rules, resulted in investors quitting the market and buyers becoming cautious to purchase properties.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News